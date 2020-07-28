Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hadasa Sisu
@hadasa_sisu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 28, 2020
Apple, iPhone 8 Plus
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
daisies
blossom
daisy
Flower Images
petal
pollen
Free stock photos
Related collections
348 - Fresh Daisies
99 photos
· Curated by Vee W
daisy
plant
blossom
Gb
26 photos
· Curated by Olivia Hendrick
gb
plant
Flower Images
Nature
266 photos
· Curated by Mandy Genge
Nature Images
Flower Images
plant