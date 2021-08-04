Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
David Mitchell
@davexmit
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
28d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bamboo with light causing dramatic shadows.
Related tags
bamboo
Texture Backgrounds
materials
HD Wood Wallpapers
stripes
shadows
contrast
Texture Backgrounds
plant
Brown Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
Outdoors and loving it
99 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
Life Aquatic
501 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
outdoor
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #162: The Histographer
9 photos
· Curated by The Histographer
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers