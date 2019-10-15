Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vincent Wachowiak
@vincentwac
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 15, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
plants
kitchen
urban gardening
raised bed
garden
Nature Images
Earth Images & Pictures
agriculture
bed
lifestyle
balsamico
photo of the day
houseplant
houseplant heaven
pottery
vase
jar
plant
potted plant
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Earth Day
29 photos
· Curated by Mischele Salvant
day
Earth Images & Pictures
plant
BotaBota
225 photos
· Curated by Pauline Gillard
botabotum
plant
garden
Garden
124 photos
· Curated by Tana Whice
garden
plant
HD Green Wallpapers