Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ayadi Ghaith
@ayadighaith
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Arts & Culture
,
Travel
Share
Info
Vatican Museums, Vatican City
Published
on
December 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
vatican museums
vatican city
Brown Backgrounds
architecture
building
apse
church
indoors
altar
housing
corridor
arch
arched
Public domain images
Related collections
OC | Silas
3 photos · Curated by Lillyanne Tran
Light Backgrounds
antique
Gold Backgrounds
Renaissance Glory
234 photos · Curated by Channel 82
renaissance
building
architecture
Italy, Oct 2021
13 photos · Curated by Ayadi Ghaith
Italy Pictures & Images
architecture
building