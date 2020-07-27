Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pascal Bernardon
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
History
Share
Info
Mairie, Place Antoine Mauny, Serris, France
Published
on
July 27, 2020
DMC-FZ1000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Femme mondaine de 1914.
Related tags
mairie
place antoine mauny
serris
france
history
hat
chic
blond
elegance
socialite
young
gloves
reenactment
Women Images & Pictures
Flower Images
apparel
clothing
costume
human
People Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
Out of time
15 photos
· Curated by Ana Shee
human
clothing
apparel
Cool clothes
105 photos
· Curated by Karine Frenette-G
clothe
human
fashion
Île de France - France
836 photos
· Curated by Pascal Bernardon
france
Paris Pictures & Images
building