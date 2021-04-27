Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Peter Burdon
@peterburdon
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Animals
Share
Info
Etosha, Namibia
Published on
April 27, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Giraffes drinking at the water hole
Related tags
namibia
etosha
Giraffe Images & Pictures
wildlife
Nature Images
Giraffe Images & Pictures
giraffes drinking
africa
Brown Backgrounds
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Animals
23 photos
· Curated by Rohithnirmmal S
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
Wildlife From Around the World
55 photos
· Curated by Della Lewandowski
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Animals insta
20 photos
· Curated by W B
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Birds Images