Of the 22 macaque species worldwide, only the Barbary macaque occurs outside of Asia. Their distribution area is limited to individual forest areas in Morocco and Algeria. These tailless monkeys with their pinkish-beige face are endangered. According to estimates by conservationists, poachers in Morocco catch around 300 young animals per year and sell them illegally to Europe. There are now only about 4000 Barbary macaques left in Morocco.