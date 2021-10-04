Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sash Sriganesh
@sashwathi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 4, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
flower bulbs
bulbs
purple flowers
plant
sprout
bud
blossom
Flower Images
tulip
Free pictures
Related collections
Sky and Space
79 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
Space Images & Pictures
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Fire
169 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Fire Wallpapers
Fireworks Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
GoPro
76 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
gopro
australia
HD Blue Wallpapers