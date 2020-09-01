Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elena Baidak
@elbaidak
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 1, 2020
iPhone 7
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
peach
Food Images & Pictures
produce
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #8: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Flowers
764 photos
· Curated by Drew Wickline
Flower Images
blossom
plant
in your mind
350 photos
· Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
HD Grey Wallpapers
transportation
HD City Wallpapers