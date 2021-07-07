Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
srinivas bandari
@srini2srinivas
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
potted plant
pottery
jar
vase
geranium
planter
petal
amaryllidaceae
herbs
herbal
Animals Images & Pictures
Free stock photos
Related collections
DRONES
83 photos
· Curated by Scott Webb
drone
aerial
outdoor
Diverse Perspectives
207 photos
· Curated by Samantha Sophia
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
HD Black Wallpapers
City Lines
48 photos
· Curated by Joshua Fuller
line
HD City Wallpapers
building