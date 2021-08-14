Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jo Round
@fred_p
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
South Africa
Published
on
August 14, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D60
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Giraffe
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
south africa
Giraffe Images & Pictures
tongue
tongue out
giraffe face
giraffes in africa
safari
mammal
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Houseplant heaven
632 photos
· Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
pot
potted plant
Collection #54: Jeff Sheldon
10 photos
· Curated by Jeff Sheldon
desk
HD Wood Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Collection #181: Unsplash
6 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Blue Wallpapers
outdoor
Sports Images