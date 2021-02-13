Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Milton Wiklund
@wiklunden
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
February 13, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Ducks swimming in cold weather.
Related tags
duck
ducks
duckling
ducklings
ducks in a row
ducks swimming
cold
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
outside
day
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
waterfowl
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
mallard
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoors
human
Free stock photos
Related collections
Negative Space Flat Lays
44 photos
· Curated by Stephanie Midolo
negative
Space Images & Pictures
lay
Great New Zealand Collection (NZ)
74 photos
· Curated by Werner Sevenster
nz
zealand
new
Trees, Mountains, Changing Leaves, Forest, Nature, Pine
308 photos
· Curated by Sarah W
leafe
pine
HD Forest Wallpapers