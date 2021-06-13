Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joshua J. Cotten
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 13, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A common buckeye butterfly on a leaf.
Related tags
Butterfly Images
insect
outdoors
Nature Images
buckeye
wings
spots
bug
wildlife
common buckeye butterfly
tennessee
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
monarch
Free pictures
Related collections
GoPro
76 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
gopro
australia
HD Blue Wallpapers
Free Spirit
38 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Ann
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
Women @ Work
21 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
work
Women Images & Pictures
human