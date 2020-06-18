Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Colin Watts
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Madeira Islands, Portugal
Published
on
June 18, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7RM2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
An early Agapanthus bloom
Related tags
madeira islands
portugal
Flower Images
HD Purple Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
blossom
agapanthus
petal
geranium
iris
photo
photography
Public domain images
Related collections
Collection #45: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD City Wallpapers
Great New Zealand Collection (NZ)
74 photos
· Curated by Werner Sevenster
nz
zealand
new
Christmas
314 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures