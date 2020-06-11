Go to Vicky T's profile
@vicky_t
Download free
statue of man holding book
statue of man holding book
Boboli Gardens, Piazza de' Pitti, Florence, Metropolitan City of Florence, ItalyPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Florentine statue in the Boboli Gardens

Related collections

EvidenceofEssence
11 photos · Curated by Jana Hopp
evidenceofessence
plant
hedge
Art
4 photos · Curated by J C
HD Art Wallpapers
human
statue
Skulpture
955 photos · Curated by Volodymyr Tokar
skulpture
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking