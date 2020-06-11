Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vicky T
@vicky_t
Download free
Share
Info
Boboli Gardens, Piazza de' Pitti, Florence, Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Published on
June 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Florentine statue in the Boboli Gardens
Related collections
EvidenceofEssence
11 photos
· Curated by Jana Hopp
evidenceofessence
plant
hedge
Art
4 photos
· Curated by J C
HD Art Wallpapers
human
statue
Skulpture
955 photos
· Curated by Volodymyr Tokar
skulpture
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
Related tags
hedge
plant
fence
monument
human
People Images & Pictures
boboli gardens
piazza de' pitti
florence
metropolitan city of florence
Italy Pictures & Images
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
Grass Backgrounds
statue
Tree Images & Pictures
Free pictures