Go to Ashim Das's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Published on Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

kolkata
west bengal
india
male pose
male portrait
portrait photography
male model
colorful portrait
face
People Images & Pictures
human
sleeve
clothing
apparel
performer
man
long sleeve
portrait
photography
photo
Free pictures

Related collections

Homegrown
17 photos · Curated by Gemma Evans
homegrown
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Him
268 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
him
man
People Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking