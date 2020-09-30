Go to Severin Candrian's profile
@feeypflanzen
Download free
green leaves on white surface
green leaves on white surface
Uzwil, SchweizPublished on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Close up of a calathea makoyana leaf

Related collections

Plant
31 photos · Curated by Anintita Keteouychai
plant
indoor plant
flora
Scenes
1,452 photos · Curated by Nate Hollingsworth
scene
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
greenery
12 photos · Curated by Jess Matkin
greenery
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking