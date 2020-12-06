Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alex Chernenko
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
December 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A duck
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
duck
waterfowl
mallard
anseriformes
HD Teal Wallpapers
Nature Images
HD Water Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
Free images
Related collections
Collection #21: Crew
8 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
New York City
27 photos
· Curated by Hilda Rytteke
HD New York City Wallpapers
building
New York Pictures & Images
Water
178 photos
· Curated by Toni Pou
HD Water Wallpapers
sea
outdoor