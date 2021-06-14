Go to Ashley Piszek's profile
woman with red lipstick and black mascara
Philadelphia, PA, USA
MISS SWISS Makeup Products launched May 1st 2021. Products include Matte Lipstick, Liquid Eyeliner, Mascara, Liquid Eyeshadow, and Lip Gloss. All colors are pigmented and made to last. Products are cruelty free. MISS SWISS is a brand that is all about helping makeup wearers with Glamour on the Go no matter where their travels take them. Pair the new makeup products with our Glamour on the Go Cases so you can easily do your makeup anywhere. They come in five vibrant colors. Mix and match your Makeup Products for your perfect look. Try the Brush Holder too to complete your MISS SWISS collection!

