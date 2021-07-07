Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Khang Nguyễn
@bybykeiz
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vietnam
Published
2 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
vietnam
Heart Images
bokeh background
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
vine
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Vintage
133 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Vintage Backgrounds
old
Light Backgrounds
Collection #95: Zach Klein
8 photos
· Curated by Zach Klein
outdoor
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Paint it Black
441 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers