Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeremy Bezanger
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
El Capitolio, Havana, Cuba
Related tags
havana
old
history
historic
caribbean
HD Tropical Wallpapers
american
style
capitol
capitolio
el capitolio
building
America Images & Photos
statue
decoration
ornaments
cuba
urban
island
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Wine & Vineyards
31 photos
· Curated by Karsten Würth (➡️ @karsten.wuerth)
wine
vineyard
canada
Health, fitness, wellness
75 photos
· Curated by Lucy Gao
wellness
Health Images
fitness
Undisturbed Pattern Wallpapers
53 photos
· Curated by Anna Kurth
HD Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds