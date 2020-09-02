Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alexandre Trouvé
@alexandretrouve
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Changdeokgung Palace, Waryong-dong, Séoul
Published
on
September 2, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
changdeokgung palace
waryong-dong
séoul
architecture
temple
seoul
asia
korea
palace
korean temple
asian palace
traditional
traditional architecture
korean palace
asian temple
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
shrine
pagoda
worship
Free stock photos
Related collections
THE WILD LIFE
561 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Inspiring Views (No People)
82 photos
· Curated by Tools For Motivation
People Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Blog Header Images
110 photos
· Curated by Rahul Dogra
blog
pen
HD Grey Wallpapers