I somehow wanted to allow my pain and loss to take over any sense of joy or peace I felt. I wanted to give more space to my pain so that I can validate it, and somehow feel better through it.But I know that won’t work.So I decided I’m going to take time out of my day today to reminisce on this painful year no matter the emotions that will surface, allow myself to dig deep, and see all the good that came to me.I learned that no matter how much I’m struggling, I can snap out of my pain momentarily and be there for someone else.I learned how selfless I can be.In the darkest moments of my life.