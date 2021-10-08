Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anton Atanasov
@blooddrainer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Flower Images
Nature Images
macro
plant
anther
blossom
asteraceae
petal
pollen
aster
photography
photo
agapanthus
geranium
daisy
daisies
anemone
Free images
Related collections
Inspiration
152 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
inspiration
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Immunisation Week
46 photos · Curated by Visual Stories || Micheile
immunisation week
immunization week
vaccine
cafe
162 photos · Curated by GABI LI
cafe
Coffee Images
coffee shop