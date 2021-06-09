Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tienko Dima
@damabima
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 9, 2021
NIKON D70s
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
lily
Flower Images
blossom
pond lily
Backgrounds
Related collections
Long empty roads
29 photos
· Curated by Tim Gouw
empty
road
highway
Below the mist
16 photos
· Curated by Alasdair Monk
mist
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Moving Light
43 photos
· Curated by J O
Light Backgrounds
night
Fireworks Images & Pictures