Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Angela Lo
@angelalo
Download free
Share
Info
Taiwan, Taipei City, Zhongshan District, Lane 26, Section 2, Zhongshan North Road, 響板
Published on
March 19, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
a small cafe in Taipei
Related collections
Welcome to New York
156 photos
· Curated by Lucas Gallone
york
new
building
Spirit Animals
93 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
CITY
61 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
HD City Wallpapers
building
street
Related tags
restaurant
cafe
chair
furniture
taiwan
taipei city
zhongshan district
lane 26
section 2
zhongshan north road
響板
cafeteria
quiet
afternoon tea
Coffee Images
store
outdoor
old
apartment
comfort
PNG images