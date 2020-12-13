Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andrew George
@andrewjoegeorge
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 13, 2020
X-T2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Extended Tripod
Related tags
tripod
filmmaking
manfrotto
electronics
camera
machine
spiral
rotor
coil
Free pictures
Related collections
Beautiful forests
34 photos
· Curated by Maria Victoria Portelles
HD Forest Wallpapers
outdoor
plant
Wedding Collection
74 photos
· Curated by Rahul Dogra
Wedding Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Cabin life
18 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
cabin
HD Wood Wallpapers
outdoor