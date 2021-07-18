Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Isida Karpuzi
@isida
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Published
on
July 18, 2021
Apple, iPhone 7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Old pine tree bark in busy urban park in the middle of a hot day
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lisbon
portugal
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
tree trunk
flaky
surface
flakes
skin
HD Wood Wallpapers
trunk
Brown Backgrounds
textural
wrinkles
wrinkled
bark
pine
gray
dry
aging
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Texturas
49 photos · Curated by Pablo Luna
textura
bubble
HD Wallpapers
branch gardens
23 photos · Curated by Jessica Niswander
garden
plant
Flower Images
Dining Room
46 photos · Curated by Lindsey Crews
bark
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers