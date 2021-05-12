Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kojo Kwarteng
@cwojo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Agona, Ashanti, Ghana
Published
on
May 12, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
agona
ashanti
ghana
cheerful
Happy Images & Pictures
ghana people
african woman
braids
dimples
holding glasses
smiley face
ghanaian woman
west africa
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
sunglasses
accessories
accessory
Free pictures
Related collections
Pets
303 photos · Curated by Heather Dou
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Collection #132: Mackey Saturday
8 photos · Curated by Mackey Saturday
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Flower Images
food & drinks
560 photos · Curated by apple s.
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures