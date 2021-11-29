Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
KS KYUNG
@mygallery
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7C
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
only one, one leaf
Related tags
one leaf
leaves
Leaf Backgrounds
leaf photography
leaf photos
only one
leaves background
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Nature Images
HD Red Wallpapers
Nature Backgrounds
nature photo
fall leaves
fall leaf
lonely
Leaf Backgrounds
leaf details
veins
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Free stock photos
Related collections
Water
147 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Perspectives
408 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
perspective
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Bridges
99 photos
· Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
bridge
building
architecture