Go to The New York Public Library's profile
@nypl
Download free
Historical image of the Statue of Liberty
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial, History
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Head of the Statue of Liberty on display in a park in Paris. 1883

Related collections

c o l l a g e
104 photos · Curated by Aleksandra Przystasz
Birds Images
architecture
building
Statues
33 photos · Curated by Christoffer Juul
statue
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking