Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Hkyu Wu
@hkyu
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 20, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
pet
Animals Images & Pictures
Cat Images & Pictures
mammal
manx
Kitten Images & Pictures
abyssinian
Public domain images
Related collections
Pastel Tones
86 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Pastel Wallpapers
Flower Images
HQ Background Images
Healthy Living
80 photos · Curated by Shopamine
healthy
plant
flora
Natural World
108 photos · Curated by Heidi Thomasen
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers