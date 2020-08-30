Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gordon Cowie
@gcowie
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Published
on
August 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
los angeles
ca
usa
behind the scenes
production
House Images
camera
film crew
movie
producer
movies. red camera
lighting
director
film
Brown Backgrounds
human
People Images & Pictures
finger
arm
hand
Public domain images
Related collections
Movie Director
7 photos
· Curated by Richard Okpeh
movie
director
film
Acad thumbnails
1,214 photos
· Curated by Jenna Uusimaki
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
Music Images & Pictures
Sky News
31 photos
· Curated by Sanna Conquest
news
human
HD Grey Wallpapers