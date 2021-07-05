Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Philae Temple, Aswan, Egypt
Related tags
ruins
HD Holiday Wallpapers
mummy
necropolis
river
Tourism Pictures
ancient
trajan's kiosk
archaeologist
abandoned
carving
HD City Wallpapers
culture
dam
Desert Images
egyptian
felucca
history
key of life
lake nasser
Public domain images
Related collections
Jack Frost (Snow and Ice)
56 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
frost
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
The Startup Collection
139 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
work
business
office
Life Aquatic
502 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
outdoor
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers