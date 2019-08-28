Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Brooke Davis
@brldavis
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 28, 2019
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Rose Images
Flower Images
rosebud
red rose
red rosebud
rosebuds
red rosebuds
red flower
blossom
plant
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Snow Wallpapers
Public domain images
Related collections
Bloom
441 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
bloom
Flower Images
plant
Festive moments with friends
43 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Trends
friend
festive
Christmas Images
Expressive Expanses
333 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures