Go to Tienko Dima's profile
@damabima
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Ankara, 安卡拉土耳其
Published on NIKON D70s
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Turkish Army

Related collections

What I'm Holding
109 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
holding
hand
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking