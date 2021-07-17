Go to Frankie Cordoba's profile
Available for hire
Download free
black crane under white sky
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Leica Camera AG, LEICA M10
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Downtown, Miami

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

HD Grey Wallpapers
construction crane

Related collections

Staircases
30 photos · Curated by Luke Chesser
staircase
stair
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking