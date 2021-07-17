Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Frankie Cordoba
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 17, 2021
Leica Camera AG, LEICA M10
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Downtown, Miami
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
construction crane
Related collections
Staircases
30 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
staircase
stair
architecture
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
69 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
blanket
Unsplash Top 25: Most Downloaded Photographers of 2018 | Q1
19 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
portrait