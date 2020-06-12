Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
GRAS GRÜN
@kiffen
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
June 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A ripe bud under a macro lens.
Related collections
Marijuana
198 photos
· Curated by Bret Kavanaugh
marijuana
cannabi
Weed Backgrounds
Cannabis
264 photos
· Curated by Ndispensable
cannabi
Weed Backgrounds
plant
Macro
483 photos
· Curated by vincent diga
macro
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Related tags
plant
moss
HD Green Wallpapers
detail
leaflets
details
bud
ripe
cannabis
drug
macro
resin
Brown Backgrounds
algae
pollen
crystal
Creative Commons images