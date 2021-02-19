Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
David B Townsend
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
February 19, 2021
NIKON D60
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Soft Boiled Egg in a cup with croissants and potatoes
Related tags
breakfast
egg yolk
eating eggs
people eating
croissants
soft boiled egg
bread
Food Images & Pictures
human
People Images & Pictures
egg
fried chicken
dish
meal
Free images
Related collections
Dappled Light
114 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
MotherEarth
78 photos
· Curated by Melanie O'Leary
motherearth
Flower Images
rock
Undisturbed Pattern Wallpapers
53 photos
· Curated by Anna Kurth
HD Wallpapers
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds