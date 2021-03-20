Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Scott Webb
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
March 20, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Houseplants in the window
Related collections
Sporos
175 photos
· Curated by cesar canul
sporo
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Ficus
111 photos
· Curated by Marijke
ficu
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Home
57 photos
· Curated by April Edwards
home
HD Grey Wallpapers
furniture
Related tags
plant
potted plant
vase
jar
pottery
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
planter
herbs
herbal
houseplants
HD Green Wallpapers
jade
growth
growing
new growth
potted plants
houseplant
fiddle leaf fig
fiddle leaf
Creative Commons images