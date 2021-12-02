Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
gauree patel
@gauree25
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2021
Apple, iPhone XR
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Kashmir, India
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
fir
abies
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
pine
stream
conifer
vegetation
creek
land
river
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #17: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
rock
Christmas
528 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
I'm just a shadow
295 photos
· Curated by Mahdi Shakhesi
shadow
silhouette
People Images & Pictures