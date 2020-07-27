Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michael & Diane Weidner
@michaelbweidner
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 27, 2020
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
invertebrate
insect
dragonfly
anisoptera
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
planter
potted plant
pottery
vase
jar
Free pictures
Related collections
Renewable Energy
63 photos
· Curated by Lauren M
renewable
energy
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #59: Mikael Cho
8 photos
· Curated by Mikael Cho
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
white out
95 photos
· Curated by Kari Shea
HD White Wallpapers
minimal
HQ Background Images