Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jutta Weber-Vidal
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Lago di Garda, Italien
Published on
January 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Peaceful panorama
Related collections
Pumpkin, Spice, and Lattes
261 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
latte
Pumpkin Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Photography-Cameras
63 photos
· Curated by Nicole Gladding
photography-camera
camera
photography
enchanting lands
47 photos
· Curated by Jen Palmer
land
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
Related tags
HD Water Wallpapers
Grass Backgrounds
plant
outdoors
land
Nature Images
lago di garda
italien
reed
wilderness
Landscape Images & Pictures
lake
lawn
marsh
bog
swamp
lake garda district
garda
trentino
garda lake
Creative Commons images