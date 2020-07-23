Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
sami salim
@slee6t
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
جاوة الغربية، إندونيسيا
Published on
July 23, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
مزرعة الشاي - Tea plantation
Related tags
جاوة الغربية، إندونيسيا
tea plantation
Nature Images
outdoors
field
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
countryside
HD Green Wallpapers
land
grassland
vegetation
agriculture
rural
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
People
67 photos
· Curated by Kory Samson
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor
Beautiful Shots From Above
249 photos
· Curated by Andy Holmes
above
drone
aerial
Shades of White
74 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD White Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images