Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jonny Gios
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kendal, Cumbria, UK
Published
on
May 9, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
kendal
cumbria
uk
lake district
town centre
south lakeland
castle
old building
village
cobbles
Tree Images & Pictures
lakes
urban photography
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
blossom
iris
lavender
petal
Backgrounds
Related collections
covers
530 photos
· Curated by Kyri Lorenz
Cover Photos & Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Abstract
367 photos
· Curated by Vitaliy Grin
HD Abstract Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Be mindful of the curves and form
177 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Flower Images
plant
blossom