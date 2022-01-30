Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Voxogos
@voxogos
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Shure SM7b Microphone
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
microphone
shure
sm7b
White Backgrounds
voxogos
lighting
blow dryer
appliance
dryer
hair drier
telescope
electrical device
power drill
tool
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #148: Kickstarter
10 photos · Curated by Kickstarter
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Sports from Above
37 photos · Curated by Willian Justen de Vasconcellos
Sports Images
court
line
Collection #59: Mikael Cho
8 photos · Curated by Mikael Cho
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers