Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Gabriella Clare Marino
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Portrait of a confident young woman drinking cappuccino
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
rome
Italy Pictures & Images
metropolitan city of rome
People Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
blonde
Women Images & Pictures
italian
french
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
autumn aesthetic
portrait
pauline
blonde hair
romantic
Pretty Backgrounds
Beautiful Pictures & Images
gorgeous
scarf
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Abstract Architecture
174 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
HD Abstract Wallpapers
architecture
building
Sport
497 photos · Curated by Diego Naves
Sports Images
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Collection #143: Cabin Porn
4 photos · Curated by Cabin Porn
cabin
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers