Go to Okai Vehicles's profile
@okai_co
Download free
man in black jacket and pants riding skateboard
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Valencia, Spanien
Published on Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

What began as one person's passion for mechanics and scooters, has since grown to become a globally recognized brand on a mission change urban mobility as we know it. Okai empowers people everywhere to move across their cities, campuses, and communities in ways that are safe, simple, and fun. Okai is a multinational team with more than 17 years of micromobility experience. We address the "first & last mile” problem with high quality, high-performance electric vehicles that redefine the present and future of transportation. Okai is here to leave an impact instead of a big carbon footprint.

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

valencia
spanien
micromobility
electric scoot
electric scooters
electric scooter
human
People Images & Pictures
path
transportation
vehicle
town
building
HD City Wallpapers
road
street
urban
HD Grey Wallpapers
Brick Backgrounds
walkway
Free images

Related collections

Ocean
38 photos · Curated by Jarrod Freeman
HD Ocean Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
Shopping
54 photos · Curated by Michele Yamin
shopping
shop
store
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking