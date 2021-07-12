Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Zoe Schaeffer
@dirtjoy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
farmstand
country
rural
pot
furniture
bench
plant
Free images
Related collections
Food styling
372 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
food styling
Food Images & Pictures
plate
Good Doggos of Unsplash
261 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
doggo
Dog Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
building
166 photos
· Curated by tailly zhang
building
architecture
HD City Wallpapers