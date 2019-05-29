Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Michael Fousert
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 29, 2019
ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Flag Images & Pictures
American Flag Images
germany
tourist
charlie
war
berlin
soldiers
Tourism Pictures
world war 2
checkpoint
checkpoint charlie
America Images & Photos
soldier
monument
ww2
second world war
world war
memorial
human
Free images
Related collections
History
302 photos
· Curated by Unsplash For Education
history
war
HD Grey Wallpapers
Germany
84 photos
· Curated by Connie Latka
germany
building
architecture
Germany/Austria/Switzerland
156 photos
· Curated by Cara Leopold
germany
building
architecture